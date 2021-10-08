Chef Bee drops his new single “Don’t Know Ya”

Chef Bee has dropped his new single “Don’t Know Ya”. So far, the song has been well received by his fans.

Miami’s very own Chef Bee has stepped into the world of music. He has dropped his new single “Don’t Know Ya”. So far, the song has been well received by his fans. No one saw this coming. But it is a wonderful surprise that we welcome with our hearts. “Don’t Know Ya” is truly a phenomenal song.

Being a Miami local, Chef Bee has been exposed to the house music that originated in Miami. In his spare time, he loves listening to music. Somewhere along that line, he felt that he needed to express the music that was inside of him. And boy are we glad that he finally did it.

Alongside “Don’t Know Ya”, Chef Bee has also released two other songs as part of an EP. All of his songs are slowly gaining popularity. Being a celebrity chef, almost everyone in Miami knows who he is. So, he already has a following of fans which is helping him out as he is starting as an artist.

https://instagram.com/beenaiya