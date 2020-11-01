Conor Michael Smith Drops A Modern Day Call To Arms On “With You In Mind”

(AllHipHop Sponsored Posts)
Conor Michael Smith dropped a first listen “With You In Mind” this week from his upcoming mixtape. An absolutely massive record, the track is a call to arms from the 21-year-old who spits fire about the state of our country, urging us to remember those we’ve lost to violence and ultimately asking everyone to get out there and vote.
“It’s nerve-racking to put this out as my first ever single, but I know I’m gonna look back and be proud I came out the gate with a message,” Conor states.
Produced by All Minds, the video was inspired by the nationwide protests and everything happening right now in America. The backdrop, a powerful mural at LAs #FAMEYARD on Melrose Ave pays tribute not only to the next generation, but to George Floyd, one of many who paid the ultimate price. Conor states, “At the end of the day I want my children to grow up in a better world then I did, and I believe we all have the opportunity to change the world.”
“With You In Mind” was produced by Conor alongside Slim & Baze from Machine Gun Kelly’s team. and Bobby Boy Records artist John Lindahl. distributed independently through United Masters.
Conor’s musical flow comes naturally, learning classical violin at 6 and by 9 taught himself piano. Citing his inspirations to the likes of Kendrick Lamar, John Williams, and Mozart, his vibe and style should come as no surprise and sees him melding his love for melody and beats perfectly with his passion for words and writing. “With You In Mind” comes from a place of hope, hope that there are brighter days to come, but it’ll take all of us to get there.