Could William Rodda be the next top producer in Lofi Hiphop?

Inspiration comes from a lot of things people say; for William Rodda it was saving a child from a fire. He originally wrote pop tracks, but after this tragic event he began writing child friendly lofi tracks. Not your typical hip hop rapper, but a great person nonetheless.

The lofi industry has certainly changed a lot in recent years, with the introduction of modern day lofi rappers. William works in both newer style lofi tracks and older. William was raised in Brisbane, Australia brought up to manage his parents properties. His musical taste started at a young age, and actively grew as he got older, he picked up a guitar at 8, and studied for about a year.

After that he lacked interest in the instrument. He picked up guitar again at 15, and after the incident at 16, he was back on track to be a preschool teacher and lofi writer. The music doesn’t stop there for him either, while working as a part time producer in his home studio at Brisbane, he has made many connections and many friends along the way, William will also be working for the foreseeable future as his father just retired.

His home studio will stay though, and his music as well. He quotes “Music is for everyone, and some kids don’t have the ability to listen on the fly. My goal is to make it possible for them.” He is a great guy and we all have a thing or two to learn from him.

Social media:

http://instagram.com/awesomewilliamrodda

http://facebook.com/roddawilliam