DANTZ is Looking To Cause a Commotion With His Next Single “Hungover”

DANTZ, a Japanese native musician is gaining recognition among US listeners and aims to take advantage of his moment and lock in his place among the industry’s elite. So far, 2021 has been kind to the thriving artist, and he hopes to keep that trend going with his next release “Hungover.” If it follows in the footsteps of his past work, there is no knowing how far he can go after the release of this hot new single.

“Hungover” features a melancholic tune that blends numerous Jazz influences, creating something unique and new to the space. It concentrates on the challenges of mature romance and how it is far more difficult than dealing with love at a young age. The song depicts the turmoil and evolution of adult relationships from the masculine perspective, which DANTZ portrays with his distinct lyrics.

Overall, “Hungover” is shaping up to be a smash hit single for the rising talent. As the anticipation for the release of DANTZ’s newest single grows, he sits back and prepares to follow the course of action he has laid out. As the fourth quarter of 2021 approaches, DANTZ is ready to make moves and take his career to unseen levels. Be sure to keep an eye on DANTZ as you’re not going to want to miss out on any of his future releases.

