Dash Flash & Kid Cam bring Hip Hop & Latin Trap at it's purest form with hit "Toma."
Dash Flash gives us more Latin vibes as he prepares to drop his upcoming project ‘Bendecido.’
Still having the Hip Hop essence, New London, CT native Kid Cam hops on the track, and both bring the club scene vibes.
This is that song that makes everyone get up and dance as it’s all about having a good time with this song.
Dash Flash represents his Dominican culture with the Latin flow, and Kid Cam is rapping and sweet-talking whichever girl he is speaking to.
This song is on the ‘RS3’ project, co produced by Rashard Carius and features elite talent coming from the state of Connecticut.
Stay tuned as the songs rocks throughout the summer and keeps you occupied as these two prepare to give us their solo projects.
