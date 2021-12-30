Dustin Aab shocks the World by Dropping His New Single, “Connections”

Dustin’s greatest strength is his ability to blend a wide range of sounds into a lovely song.

“Connections” has shattered streaming records since its release. The song has contributed to Dustin Aab’s prominence. As a result, it’s tough not to admire his talent.

Dustin’s most recent EP has three songs. All three tunes elicit strong emotional responses from the listener. Given the captivating music, it’s no surprise that you’ll want to listen to each song again and again. Listening to an artist’s songs frequently can also reveal whether or not they are good.

