With the release of “Introvert,” Bilal’s career took off like a rocket. He moved from being a local star to a global sensation in the blink of an eye. House music enthusiasts are becoming aware of this undiscovered talent. “Introvert” has been praised by both fans and reviewers. And everyone says it was a resounding success.

Bilal, a native of Los Angeles, understands house music on a deeper level. He has been observing the evolution of musical styles since the beginning. He characterizes his music as a mash-up of several genres. He enjoys blending sounds from many sources to create a tune that is nice to listen to regardless of who is listening.

Bilal was able to explain to audiences what his music sounds like with the help of Rumor Records. Rumor Records was quite helpful in this respect, and the combination of faultless production quality and fantastic musical composition culminated in a classic like “Introvert.”

