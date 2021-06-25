Fly High With Childish Joy With This Amazing $37 Drone

The Copernicus Mini Drone (No Camera) typically retails for $43. For a limited time, it’s on sale for a 16% discount at just $36.95!

Drones have blown up in the past decade or so. What was once coveted as a high-end technology reserved for big government operations and large-scale scientific studies is now widely available for filmmakers, social media stars, adventurers, and tech lovers. If you’re looking to have some fun with an affordable, technologically advanced toy, then a mini drone might be just what the doctor ordered.

This awesome, super fun mini drone comes equipped with a companion app, which lets the user control its various functions with ease and convenience. if you're getting this for yourself or gifting it to a friend or child, you can rest assured that the Copernicus offers an intuitive and user-friendly experience that's ideal for anyone experimenting with remote flight for the first time.

The Copernicus Mini Drone uses air pressure to accurately lock altitude and flight position for stability. It comes with a gravity sensor to control the drone without shaking and a 360-degree flight angle that lets you enjoy a great view of the surroundings when flying. The small, lightweight drone is easy to carry and stores away without taking up much space at all.

Whether you’re outside for some fresh air or looking for amazing gift ideas that will appeal to friends and family, this mini drone will come in handy. Also, you can pay just a bit more to pick up a Copernicus Mini Drone with a 480p camera (an additional $16), a 1080p camera (for an additional $23), or a stunning 4K camera (for an additional $38).

