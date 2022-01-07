From Goshen, NY Comes Genre-Bending Artist WhoExotic

This new style is something that WhoExotic has mastered, drawing inspiration from other underground breakthrough artists like Glaive & Ericdoa.

Hailing from Goshen, New York comes to the young, genre-bending artist WhoExotic. WhoExotic is a 17-year-old creative who has been making noise in his area since he began making music in 2018. His ability to mix a soft rock sound with modern electronic production and hip-hop influences makes his music stand out from his peers.

This new style is something that WhoExotic has mastered, drawing inspiration from other underground breakthrough artists like Glaive & Ericdoa. With multiple sources to reach from, there is no limit to where WhoExotic can take his art.

