(AllHipHop Sponsored Posts)
Don Capitol Records/SpecialEnt is eager to announce DMV native and artist Gerreddi is back with the visuals to his hit single ‘Like A N#####’ featuring Raheem Devaughn produced by 101daexclusive.
Gerreddi and Raheem redefine sexy with their eye candy using a gorgeous array of thick and plus size models. ‘Like a N#####’ visuals directed by Chris Hernandez have been featured on WSHH and is taking over the charts garnishing over a million views in less than a week. A track and single.
Gerreddi is no rookie to the game having performed and won numerous high profile showcases and rap battles.
Not to mention the LONG list of features he’s had the privilege of working with including his own Uncle the infamous Freeway Rick Ross, Bigg Tigger, DJ Drama, KaySlay, Mysonne, Devin the Due, Grafh from the Love & Hip Hop franchise and MANY MORE!!!