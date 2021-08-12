Get A Fresh Start with DJ Eric McNeil’s “Restart”

When “Restart” was first released, it caught everyone off guard. No one was expecting a track of this caliber. The song was refreshing and provided an emphasis on the fact how restarting anything can be scary yet refreshing.

Eric McNeil became an overnight sensation when he released his hit single “Restart” back in 2020. Since its release, the song has trended on the largest playlists on Spotify editorial and Apple Music editorials such as “New Music Friday” and “danceXL” trending on the top 40 charts on Beatport. The song had no doubt been the reason for Eric’s sudden meteoric rise.

Eric McNeil is a talented musician with a wide range of skills. He can compose original sounds and distinguish him from other artists in the field. He has played in multiple shows over the course of the last year. “Restart” is a very good example of his musical ability.

House music fans are obsessed with Eric. His ability to create sets him apart from other musicians. His unique music gets everyone up and dancing no matter where they are. He is sure to stir up more excitement as time goes on. We can’t wait to hear more from him.

Listen to the song here: