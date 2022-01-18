Gian Pietro Beltrando Unique Crafts His Music

In blending together a wide range of instruments from a variety of families and styles, and genres, the orchestra became one of the most popular forms of music.

With such variety, however, there is always a danger for the theme of the music to get lost, or for the overall piece to sound dissonant. With proper orchestration and conducting, however, the harmonization and overall sound of an orchestral piece will be better than the sum of its parts. In more modern orchestras, even contemporary rock and pop music are often arranged into grander versions — wowing audiences looking for something different.

This act of building seemingly dissonant parts into a harmonious whole was a big inspiration for up-and-coming Italian musician Gian Pietro Beltrando. His style combines the fluid and eclectic range exemplified in contemporary music with some of the more romantic notes of the classical Italian tradition. Complementing this uniquely dynamic style are narrative themes of modern Gen-Z struggles with a unique Italian twist.

For his musical inspirations, Gian Pietro Beltrando cites a variety of global modern artists known for breaking the boundaries between music genres, including powerhouses like Taylor Swift and BTS. At the same time, Gian also draws from his experiences growing up and seeing the resurgence of Italian pop and pop-rock as well as the country’s long history of classical music to create a style that is truly unique.

Narratively speaking, Gian Pietro Beltrando’s song draws from his experiences in Piedmont as someone who balances full-time entrepreneurship with life as a self-managed musician. His lyrics cover a wide range of themes, ranging from words of love and romance that express a traditional Italian spirit to a sort of split cynicism/optimism that Gen-Z is known for.

In an industry that is constantly changing and innovating, Gian’s unique style and themes make him truly unique. After years of performing and recording as a self-managed artist in Piedmont, Gian now hopes to release his first full album on major streaming sites worldwide. At the same time, he remains open to collaborations with fellow artists and entrepreneurs. For more information, follow him on Facebook or Instagram at @g_b__7.