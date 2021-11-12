Grow closer to the music with Drew Masa’s “Step Closer”

Drew Masa, a relatively new musician, has quickly established a name for himself with the publication of his new song “Step Closer.” The song has been a tremendous success, with people complimenting how enjoyable it is to listen to. It has developed a sizable fan base in just a few weeks since its introduction. Drew […]

Drew has been learning to play the piano since he was a toddler. He has a natural talent for it and rose fast to fame. He has just lately begun to pursue music as a career. He has shown that he is gifted in this area. His song has done well on streaming services since its release. We can expect more hits like this from him in the future.

Drew Masa and Rumor Records collaborated on the song “Step Closer.” Both parties have put forth a lot of effort to make the track’s release and reception a success. As a result of their dedication and hard work, the song has gotten a lot of favorable reactions from people all around the world.

You can listen to Drew’s tracks on Spotify here:

More information on him may be found here:

https://www.instagram.com/andrewmasa