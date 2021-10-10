Guillaume Rassemi’s “On The Go”

Guillaume Rassemi is standing with his song “On The Go” among his contemporaries.

The new song named “On The Go” released by Guillaume Rassemi shocked his fans. The track takes the listener on a journey of self-reflection. It’s currently trending on streaming platforms. Guillaume Rassemi begins to be careful.

Although he didn’t know the music industry, he has released three songs that have become instant classics. He sends a message to the rest of the world with the kind of fame he’s accumulated in his short time as a musician. According to the message, Guillaume Rassemi is a man to be careful of.

Guillaume Rassemi is standing with his song “On The Go” among his contemporaries. His other two famous songs are “Late Nights”, and “Where Am I.”

