Heres The Best 420 Smoking Accessories

As trailblazers in all-natural pre-rolled cones, King Palm is the industry leader in organic, handmade, leaf wraps for your herb smoking needs! Their ready-to-pack, top-of-the-line cones are second to none and have been endorsed by the likes of Joe Rogan, Swea Lee, and the OG himself, Snoop Dogg.

A big draw to King Palm is their commitment to a sustainable operation by using the unique Cordia tree, which grows pervasively across Southeast Asia. They never cut down a single tree, and only harvest the leaves, which then regrow, and the trees go on living and thriving.

Expansion into Smoking Accessories

Recently, King Palm has expanded their operation and is supplying the industry with top-quality smoking accessories including rolling trays, grinders, and ashtrays. However, the most unique addition to their roster of products is their filter tips. They have the most unique, corn husk filter tips that supply a smooth, even drag for every joint or blunt you roll. They have even managed to put flavors inside the tips so that any joint or blunt you enjoy can have all the flavor you desire.

Before all of the fancy smoking technologies of today existed, our forefathers turned to all-natural palm leaves for their smoking needs. This organic and nature-rooted route of smoking requires a clean and organized environment to keep all of your precious greens safe and collected as you roll. KingPalm.com offers top-of-the-line rolling trays with eclectic designs that pop. They have different sizes and designs for every smoking occasion imaginable. They even have a glow tray that lights up in 16 different colors to vibe with any session day or night.

A must for any rolling enthusiast, King Palm offers a solid selection of top-of-the-line grinders. Each has perfectly designed, machine-sharpened teeth that provide the perfect chunky grind that rolls and smokes perfectly. They also supply grinders with kief-catching screens to save all those precious trichomes for a special time down the road. Lastly, they also have a grinder card for when you’re on the road and don’t want to carry around a full-size grinder. All of their grinders are made from top materials and are the best designs available today.

Another must for any session spot is a nice ashtray. Not only to keep the ash from making a mess all over your spot but a place to keep roaches for those tight times when one needs a little something to smoke. KingPalm.com offers some beautiful ashtrays that will complete the vibe in any smoking area.

(Non-flavored and flavored options available)

The most exciting accessories available at King Palm have to be the filter tips. The ability to add flavor to any joint or blunt can make the experience unique and unforgettable. They have flavors ranging from Mango Og, Banana Cream, Magic Mint, and Lemon Haze. The tips are terpene-infused to give them a beautiful bouquet of flavor that is rivaled by no other brand out there. Their ability to not sacrifice on functionality when they add these amazing flavors puts them at the top of the accessory industry!