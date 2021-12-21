How D’usé Saida Overcame a Series of Challenges to become a Rising Music Artist

Challenges are an inevitable part of the journey to success. Those challenges that are overcome become lessons, and those that aren’t, become experiences. Music artist, singer, and songwriter D’usé Saida is a perfect example. Raised on a farm with no one in the family who was even vaguely musically inclined, she worked her way to the top […]

Challenges are an inevitable part of the journey to success. Those challenges that are overcome become lessons, and those that aren’t, become experiences. Music artist, singer, and songwriter D’usé Saida is a perfect example. Raised on a farm with no one in the family who was even vaguely musically inclined, she worked her way to the top in the industry. Currently, D’usé Saida is a sought-after artist collaborating with famous bands and rolling out timeless singles. Like her success, her challenges were not commonplace, but she got through them to chase her passion and become the star she is today.

D’usé Saida is formally known as Hanna Dus, but she adopted her stage name a few years back when she left her home in Massachusetts to follow her dreams. Growing up on a farm, Saida never limited her goals to her surroundings. She was always passionate about music and started playing instruments like the violin, piano, and guitar at the age of 5. Saida never missed an opportunity to attend extra music classes during her school days to hone her craft. She grew up listening to different artists and genres. Erykah Badu, MIA, and Amy Winehouse have profoundly influenced her style, and that’s the reason Saida was able to set her bar so high.

After college, D’usé Saida realized that her hometown did not have good opportunities for a musician to grow. She moved to Brooklyn, New York, to shape her career. Initially, it was difficult for her to survive on her own, but she kept working hard to accomplish her goals. One by one, her dreams started turning into reality after the release of her debut single “Toxic” in November 2019. The groovy music with catchy tunes garnered a positive response from music lovers. It became a huge boost for D’usé Saida to carry on and roll out more timeless singles.

All her songs, namely “Hanna Banana,” “Madame Ponsardin,” “In My basket,” “VMB,” “SWIPE 3X,” and “Call Ya Bluff,” were well-received. So far, “Madame Ponsardin,” D’usé Saida’s first music video, has been special to her because of its concept, which was inspired by Erykah Badu’s “Other Side of the Game.” To date, Saida has worked with some of the top names in the industry. She has also written songs for the popular artist Serena Rigacci.

D’usé Saida‘s talented team has hugely contributed to her success. She has collaborated with prominent names like Leftbrain, The Wav, MusicmanTy, LaChaleur, MuddiGold, and Lang Father. Ace photographers and stylists like Marc Baptiste, Cavier Art, Love & Mercy Magazine, Ebony Brown Style, Epperson, and many more are behind D’usé Saida’s killer music videos.

Even after achieving her goal of becoming an artist, things were not always easy for Saida. The pandemic-related shutdowns were a big setback for her career, with live shows being postponed indefinitely. Initially, it took a toll on her mental and emotional health, but Saida soon overcame it. She used the time to hone her craft and become unstoppable with her future projects.

D’usé Saida’s journey from a farm in Massachusetts to a promising star in the music industry can inspire budding artists to chase their dreams. She aspires to be a role model to women around the world and uses her music to motivate people to fearlessly follow what they believe in.