How Kaile Goh Made a Name in Modeling and Music

Singer and model Kaile Goh grew up in Singapore till the age of five where she began modeling and commercial acting at three years old. She soon discovered music, which led her to begin recording her own songs at 10. These early beginnings resulted in a deal with a major record label at 13. However, the road is never easy in the music industry and Kaile’s early success turned when her album “Gold” was shelved. She picked up modeling again. She described this sequence in an interview saying, “getting shelved was heartbreaking. I don’t know if it was my age or if I just didn’t have any fight left in me to try and get another label. So, I went back into modeling (my safe space).”

Despite all this, she holds to the fact that “Being creative and playing music is my passion” and this drives her as she currently looks for a producer. She describes her music as sad, complicated, and personal and explains, “I dig melodies that stick in your head, and also love all styles of music. I like to have a mix of pop, rock, and alternative when creating new songs, that hopefully, you wake up singing to yourself. The music is really energetic and catchy, but it still has a degree of danger.” Her song “Dissect My Brand” was recently released and speaks about her thoughts on both the modeling and music industries.

Keep up with Kaile Goh on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/kailegoh/?hl=en

Check out her music on Spotify: