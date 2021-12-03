How Taylan’s Lifelong Love for Music Has Brought Him Success

Creating a successful career in the music industry calls for passion and love for the craft. It is a competitive and challenging journey, not for the faint-hearted; one must be determined and resilient enough to overcome all the challenges that might come their way to emerge successfully. Some well-established mainstream artists say that their passion […]

Creating a successful career in the music industry calls for passion and love for the craft. It is a competitive and challenging journey, not for the faint-hearted; one must be determined and resilient enough to overcome all the challenges that might come their way to emerge successfully. Some well-established mainstream artists say that their passion and love for the industry helped them remain resilient, especially in the early days.

Statistically, there are many more botched music dreams than success stories. Many desire the music lifestyle, but only a few have the ‘calling.’ It takes something special for someone to drop a thriving career to return to pursue their music dreams. Though cases like this are few and far between, they do exist, and Taylan is an example.

Taylan is a talented up-and-coming artist, songwriter, and producer in the US with a unique and refreshing sound. He is known for his bold electronic music that’s crazy, sexy, elegant, and nostalgic. Taylan is also gaining massive traction on various music streaming platforms with over 25,000 monthly Spotify listeners. He recently signed with Steyoyoke Recordings and Space Tale Records for his upcoming tracks, which he believes will help cement his position in the industry.

Unbeknown to many, Taylan is a certified surgeon with years of experience in practice. He had been practicing medicine for years before choosing to take the leap and return to his childhood love of music. He had been drawn to music from a young age, and he would try to make mash-ups of songs without even having the proper equipment. They all ended up sounding ‘silly,’ but Taylan would listen to them for days on end. At the time, he was his number one fan, and he was also DJing small parties around Los Angeles.

Taylan later transitioned and started playing at parties and clubs where he often got fired for playing some of his tunes, as electronic music wasn’t popular in the area yet. Finally, he got a break after a couple of club owners saw him perform at a small house party and were intrigued by the sound. They offered him a job for Monday nights, their slowest night. As expected, there were only about 20 people at the club the first night, most of whom were Taylan’s friends, but the line was around the block after two months. He became a sensation. He was attending USC grad school then, and needless to say, he missed most of his Tuesday morning classes.

It was after graduation that he dropped his music passion for a career in the medical world. But after years of absence from the music scene, Taylan is making a comeback as an even stronger artist; he has already hit the ground running with numerous hits to his name.Taylan is currently collaborating with a few talented artists, and he’s keen on collaborating with others like Kamilo Sanclemente, Miss Monique Stan Kolev, and Hannes Bieger. His long-term goal is to collaborate with Nora En Pure and sign with Purified Records and Armada Music. He now aspires to play at major events and festivals such as Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival, and it’s only a matter of time before he makes this dream a reality.