Ice-T’s Manager Mick Benzo Jumps On The Mic For “Bring That Party Back”

Mickey Bentson aka Mick Benzo is known for managing the likes of Ice-T and now an artist that wants to “Bring That Party Back.”

Mickey Bentson is a hip-hop legend, P.K.A. Mickey Bentson PKA Mick Benzo his accomplishments are well known, he started out with the mighty Zulu nation, then he moved onto a very successful radio promotions venture then on top of that he has worked at Hot 97 NY, NY, WOWI Norfolk V.A, Hot 102.1 Virginia Beach. He has used his extended hip-hop knowledge to become a manager of some artists you might have heard of, Grandmaster Melle-Mel, & The Furious 5, Lord Finesse, Big Pun, Fat Joe, Big Kev, Terror Squad Ice T East Coast Manager.

48 years in the game now…Mickey Bentson Formally on Sirrus FM Radio. for 8 years PayUp Entertainment!!!!!!!!!! CEO of PayUp management – Mickey Bentson

