Influencer Luhanna Mostajo Releases EP Titled ‘Cloud 9’

It wasn’t very long ago Luhanna Mostajo’s Instagram page had less than 6 thousand followers. The model and influencer have since grown by hundreds of thousands of followers since then, now sitting at over 300K on her personal page.

Mostajo recently released a 3 song EP titled ‘Cloud 9’ to showcase her passion for music production. The artist invited a couple of different vocalists to perform over her beats, originally shocking the world with her skills.

Mostajo mentioned that she wants her supporters to know how much she loves music. Although the influencer is very busy with her daily grind, she plans to release more projects soon.

