Jamixson’s New Single “No Looking Back” Creates Hype This Summer

Jamixson is famous for his music; his music revolves around the embodiment of dance and family music genres, where he is now, and where he started. He respects the origin of the genre and creates works that see him as a unique artist—now being melancholy thrown into the unknown territory full of uncertainty. The perfect and accurate power-on rhythm conveys the mentality in this situation.

This is one of the reasons why Jamixson’s fame and popularity have soared. Increase every day. “No Looking Back” is part of the EP of three songs. The remaining songs, “Insomnia” and “Stutter,” will also be released soon. Rumor records surpassed itself on this EP. The songs support each other and create a unique experience.

https://www.instagram.com/jamixson/