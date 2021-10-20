Jeff Stein Drops New Track “Move Like That”

Jeff Stein has once again amazed his fans with his new song “Make a Move.” The song began breaking records on Spotify just a few weeks after its release. Right now, everyone is talking about Jeff. As a result of the song, he’s on his way to becoming a successful artist. “Forever,” “Make a Move,” […]

Jeff Stein has once again amazed his fans with his new song “Make a Move.” The song began breaking records on Spotify just a few weeks after its release. Right now, everyone is talking about Jeff. As a result of the song, he’s on his way to becoming a successful artist.

“Forever,” “Make a Move,” and “Light,” Jeff Stein’s most recent EP, was published in 2021. It featured three songs: “Forever,” “Make a Move,” and “Light.” The tunes on the EP are all so well-balanced that once you hear them, you can’t help but listen to them again and again.

“Make a Move” is a song that distinguishes Jeff from the rest of the pack. His voice has a certain tone to it. There’s no denying his ability. He’s a breath of fresh air in the music scene right now. He’s begun to make his mark and make his move. We should expect even more from him in the future.

Check out this wonderful music on Spotify here:

Follow Jeff on Instagram for more:

https://www.instagram.com/j_stein8/