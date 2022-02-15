Jumpshotshooter “Thick”

Jumpshotshooter is back and this time the three time YoAtLRaps nominated artist is breaking through with his track called “Thick.” Featured on his buzzing album called Alchemy, lately Jumpshotshooter has been showing that he is next up for the spotlight and ready to take 2022 by storm. Led with his new single “THICK” and the other fashion friendly joint “Jimmy Cho ” J umpshotshooter wants fans to be on look out for features from Ballout who is Chief Keef’s artist as well as a collaboration with SPACEJAMELO.