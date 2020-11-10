Juvahn Returns With A Banger Featuring Baltimore Rapper Tate Kobang Called “2AM”

(AllHipHop Sponsored Posts)
Making a case for one of the most consistent newcomers in the game, Australian songbird Juvahn is back with another winner, this time in the form of her new single “2AM” featuring Baltimore hitmaker Tate Kobang.
The soothing new single, produced by Stevie Jay and Nightviber, is officially out now on all platforms.
Juvahn starts off the song with, “They say nothing good happens after 2AM,” and for those of us who are still living our best life, we know that couldn’t be a truer statement.
The middle of the night is also when magic can happen, and when some of the most exciting experiences take place, which is why we tend to have a love/hate relationship with “scary hours.” After Juvahn’s smooth hook and opening verse, Tate swoops in and makes it known what to expect on the late night when he’s around.
Despite a topsy turvy year filled with obstacles, Juvahn and her team have been on a roll this 4th quarter setting the tone for what will be an active 2021.
From relocating from Sydney, Australia to California, to launching her own independent label and fashion line, to releasing a slew of singles (including recent drop “Fire” feat. Famous Dex), the passionate singer/songwriter is making all the right moves to become a household name.
Juvahn plans to release more singles to close out the year before delivering a full-length album in 2021.
Stream/download Juvahn and Tate Kobang’s “2AM” below and stay tuned for more from the JV Inc. team!