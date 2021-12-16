Knzoo Releases New EP ‘Kryptonite’

Upcoming artist Knzoo made his debut on all major streaming platforms with his 3 song EP ‘Kryptonite’. The artist decided it was time to take a leap of faith and let the world hear the music he has been working on for months. Each song on the project offers a different vibe from the others. […]

Upcoming artist Knzoo made his debut on all major streaming platforms with his 3 song EP ‘Kryptonite’. The artist decided it was time to take a leap of faith and let the world hear the music he has been working on for months.

Each song on the project offers a different vibe from the others. The intro/title track brings a slower tempo to the table while the last song brings a more up-tempo vibe into play. Mixing elements of pop, electronic music, and hip hop is Knzoo’s specialty.

While the artist has yet to announce any more projects so far this year, we expect to hear more from him soon.

You can listen to Knzoo here:

You can follow Knzoo here:https://www.instagram.com/knzo/