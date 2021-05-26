Learn How To Become A Pro YouTuber for $29

The Straight-to-the-Point Breakdown on How to Monetize Your YouTube Channel in 12 Ways is a broad-ranging hour of content includes 14 lectures and insights on how to leverage your YouTube marketing skills, monetize your channel, and grow a business.

YouTube is one cultural phenomenon that has altered how humans communicate in an incomparably massive way. One of the many unexpected benefits of the rise of the video platform is the abundance of high-paying careers it spawned. Today, you can create videos and share your thoughts on topics you love, and if you build a large enough audience, then you might get paid some ad revenue.

To set yourself on a conscious, direct path towards YouTubing for money, consider taking advantage of this amazing deal on The Become a Professional YouTuber Bundle. This collection of 8 courses is available now for just $29, about $4 per course.

Having earned 5 out of 5 stars from Wishlist, the lessons contained here will teach you a number of key skills including video editing, marketing, and building traffic. Ideal for someone who has hopes to build a business around a YouTube presence, and for those who are building more comprehensive and diverse marketing campaigns — the bundle features 8 courses containing 113 lessons.

Dive in headfirst with the intro course — The Straight-to-the-Point Breakdown on How to Monetize Your YouTube Channel in 12 Ways. Taught by Bryan Guerra, the founder of Invert Media and an expert in e-commerce, this broad-ranging hour of content includes 14 lectures and insights on how to leverage your YouTube marketing skills, monetize your channel, and grow a business.

Across the rest of the courses in the bundle, a number of more specific skillsets are introduced and explained by Guerra. Among the most popular courses, there’s YouTube SEO Pro: YouTube Search Engine Optimization, which will teach you how to rank your videos high in YouTube search and suggested videos. Users can then even learn more specific facets of YouTube in courses like YouTube CPA Marketing Mastery, which shows you how to properly tag your videos and find CPA offers.

Considering the value a business can garner from a healthy YouTube account, and how individuals can blast off with careers and followings of their own — The Become a Professional YouTuber Bundle represents a great investment at just $29.

