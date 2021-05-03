Learn How To Shred On The Guitar For Under $30 Bucks

It’s common for hip-hop heads to fantasize about making music themselves, and for anyone who plays, they have to take a step and learn. Doing so has never been so easy, as The Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle is currently available for a fraction of its regular price at just $29.99.

The comprehensive collection, available at an exceptional bargain, is rife with educational content that can take anyone from a complete novice to a seasoned player on a journey towards improvement and self-discovery. Across the bundle, users gain access to 14 different courses, 470 lessons, and 79 hours of training on guitar chords, notes and scales, techniques, and so much more.

In addition to remarkable access to lectures and content around the clock, if you pick up The Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle, you’ll gain access to courses by Dan Dresnok, who has earned a 4.5 out of 5-star Instructor Rating over his tenure.

With over 26 years of teaching experience, he’s played as a session guitarist for studios, and written a number of method books. Specializing in jazz, bluegrass, blues, rock and music theory, Dresnok is as versatile and well-versed an instructor as one can find.

While taking courses, you will learn simple fundamentals such as how to read tablature, or tab, as well as how to find every note on the guitar, and learn all of the basic chords. Among the many courses you’ll have to go through, some of the most helpful include: Beginner Guitar Lessons Crash Course, Daily Workouts to Mastering Guitar, and Beginner Guitar Foundations: 22 New Lessons to Get You Playing Guitar Fast.

With an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars, this vast bundle of lessons, exercises, and valuable teachings is as accountable a tool as you’ll find. With an accumulated value of $2,800, The Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle is available for a steal right now at just $29.99.

The Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle – $29.99



See Deal

Prices subject to change.