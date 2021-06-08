Learn Professional Audio Production Skills For Under $25

To tap into the vast world of resources surrounding audio recording, The 2021 Premium Audio Production Bundle is a great place to start. For a limited time, you can get this bundle for $29.99 (reg. $1,000) with code WELOVEDAD.

Music and audio recording have been a central piece of culture for decades, and with today’s tech, it’s never been easier to record an album, podcast, or audiobook.

To tap into the vast world of resources surrounding audio recording, The 2021 Premium Audio Production Bundle is a great place to start. For a limited time, you can get this bundle for $29.99 (reg. $1,000) with code WELOVEDAD.

Consisting of 5 courses and nearly 100 lessons, this bundle of audio production wisdom covers programs from Adobe Premiere Pro CC to Logic Pro X. It also introduces students to a number of other tools used by professional music producers and artists. The 7 hours of content cover a lot of different areas.

The first course in the bundle — Audio Recording 101: Record Voice Audio for Video Production — teaches users how to record spoken voice audio, and process audacity for video production and podcasts. Featuring 20 lectures and a full hour of content that students can access 24/7, this course is taught by producer, composer, and audio engineer Tomas George, who has earned a remarkable 4.6/5 star instructor rating.

Some examples of the other courses available with The 2021 Premium Audio Production Bundle include: Audacity Essentials for Voiceover: Record, Edit, & Process Audio, Learn the Essentials & More of Audio Mixing & Production, and Music Production in Logic Pro X: Audio Mixing for Podcasts.

Whether you’re a proud father who wants to treat himself, someone gifting something special this upcoming holiday, or simply an aspiring audio engineer who wants to take advantage of a great deal — this price drop on 5 courses breaking down audio production is worth taking advantage of.

Get The 2021 Premium Audio Production Bundle is a great place to start. For a limited time, you can get this bundle for $29.99 (reg. $1,000) with code WELOVEDAD.

The 2021 Premium Audio Production Bundle – $29.99



See Deal



Prices subject to change.