Let the Music Loose and Party Even Harder with Tara Electra’s New Hit Track “Light It Up”

Tara, despite starting out as an influencer, has shown her fans that she knows her way around music.

Tara Electra has made a name for herself with the release of her brand-new track “Light It Up”. The song became a smashing hit overnight. Fans of the genre all across the Internet are talking about this hit new song. Tara has become a musical sensation with the release of “Light It Up”.

Tara, despite starting out as an influencer, has shown her fans that she knows her way around music. She has released an EP this year that contains three songs. All the songs on her EP are slowly getting more and more popular every day. She is able to leverage her mixed ancestry to create unique music suited to her fans.

Tara has worked closely with Rumor Records to ensure that the production of “Light It Up” was flawless. Both Tara and Rumor Records have done an incredible job in creating this awesome catchy track. Their work truly shines through once you realize that the party is all the better for this song.

Follow the link below to listen to Tara’s music on Spotify:

You may also check out her latest EP. If you want to view more of Tara’s works, go to:

https://www.instagram.com/taruhhh/