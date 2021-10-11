Lose Yourself in the Sweet Sounds of Tankovitz’s New Song “Elevated”

Being creative is required to express oneself through any art form. You must be fearless and steadfast in your expression. Tankovitz is one of those artists that doesn’t mind being judged. Her new song, “Elevated,” takes you on a spiritual trip that will help you better express yourself. Tankovitz has taken numerous chances throughout her […]

Being creative is required to express oneself through any art form. You must be fearless and steadfast in your expression. Tankovitz is one of those artists that doesn’t mind being judged. Her new song, “Elevated,” takes you on a spiritual trip that will help you better express yourself.

Tankovitz has taken numerous chances throughout her career as a fashion designer. She didn’t do it for the sake of fame or power. She did it because she was in the mood. She is able to do so because she is exceptionally gifted at expressing herself. Art is a great way to express oneself. With “Elevated,” she tries to do the same for her followers.

The listeners travel on a spiritual voyage via Tankovitz’s mindscape in “Elevated.” They get a taste of what it’s like to be a rebel and defy conventions by doing what they truly believe in. That is a wonderful feature in a person, and it is one of the reasons why her admirers adore her.

