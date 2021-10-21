Loua Lush Leaves No Room for Argument with Her New Single “No Disputes”

For the past few weeks, the internet has been buzzing. There’s word of a new single that was released by Louise Barnard aka Loua Lush. The song has made her an overnight sensation. All across social media, everyone has only one thing on their minds. And that is “No Disputes.” “No Dispute” reassures the fans […]

For the past few weeks, the internet has been buzzing. There’s word of a new single that was released by Louise Barnard aka Loua Lush. The song has made her an overnight sensation. All across social media, everyone has only one thing on their minds. And that is “No Disputes.”

“No Dispute” reassures the fans once again that Loua Lush is capable of having a career as both a model and a musician. She can make both of her jobs work and she is phenomenal at both of them. This dedication and effort that has been translated through her songs make up for a beautiful experience.

Rumor Records have done a fantastic job. They have spared no expense in the production and mastering of the single. This has resulted in a track that is fun to listen to while making sure that it is an incredible success. We want to hear more music like this from Louise in the future.

