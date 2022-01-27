Meet Kane Comfort: The Musician Taking Over the Nashville Music Scene

Kane Comfort become a musician grew even stronger when he found a handwritten letter from his father. The letter had a final message to his son: to use his talent in meaningful service to others.

The music scene in Nashville is so adaptable that it has welcomed different musicians and songwriters with open arms. This eventually gave way to a diverse culture of music in Nashville making it a hub of fearless musicians who love to experiment. Musician, songwriter, singer, and rapper Kane Comfort is one such young talent who is storming the music scene in Nashville. Kane has emerged as a unique artist because he manages to evoke emotions in the listeners through music.

The story of Kane Comfort starts when he was only 2 years old. Kane has faded memories of his father singing and playing the guitar for him when he was 2. He was quite young to remember everything vividly. What he can remember is sitting on his father’s lap and listening to him playing for hours. It was during this time that Kane unconsciously developed a love for music. Kane lived in a few different states growing up. Cities such as Cincinnati, OH, Denver, CO, and Salina, KS are where he called home. Kane remembers his childhood days in Denver when he spent most of his time singing without even thinking of pursuing it as a career.

During his college days, Kane enjoyed singing more than academics. Following societal expectations, Kane never considered music as a career. He moved from engineering to accounting and finally finance in an attempt to choose a subject with higher prospects of a well-paying consistent job. It was during this time that Kane experienced the biggest tragedy of his life. His father passed away from cancer. This inconsolable loss changed Kane’s whole perspective and he discovered his true passion for music.

His aim to become a musician grew even stronger when he found a handwritten letter from his father. The letter had a final message to his son: to use his talent in meaningful service to others. This is where Kane found his true purpose in life. He knew music was a way to connect with people and invoke emotions. With new enthusiasm and renewed vigor, Kane started honing his skills. He spent hours writing songs and composing music, growing his talents along the way.

Today, Kane is a promising star in the music industry with an enthusiastic follower base in Nashville. He has opened for renowned artists like Jon Bellion. Kane has released an independent EP in 2021 titled “Lotus” with 5 songs in it. These songs are “Take Flight,” “Vine Full of Scars,” “I Cannot Condone It,” Raised by the Wolves,” and “Lotus”. Kane has recently rolled out three singles titled “Stupid In Love”, “65 South”, and “Green Leaves”. With every song, Kane has managed to develop a personal connection with his audience.

Kane also has 7 hot videos to his name on his Vevo channel. He is working on several upcoming projects that comprise videos and music tracks. Apart from music releases, Kane is popular for this enthralling live performance in Nashville. He wants to stand by the departing words of his father by becoming a musician with a purpose. Kane wants to continue his journey for many more years, reaching more and more people through his music.