Meet Romana Snijder: The Musician Making a Mark in Heavy Metal

Heavy metal music made its way into the music scene in the 1960s, and since then, many American musicians have modified this genre into more lucid forms. Although pop and hip hop continues to rock the mainstream industry, some old-school music fans still prefer metal. Romana Snijder is a modern musician who is reviving this genre with subtle undertones of R&B and EDM. She shot to fame after blowing up the internet with her debut single “Leaving Behind” in 2018. Since then, the young artist has been storming the music scene in Los Angeles.

Romana left home at 16 to pursue her dream of becoming a model in New York. After failing miserably to make a mark in the modeling industry, she was left with no option but to live on the streets for six months. Things started getting better after she got a job at a local pub, where she discovered her passion for music. Romana was quick to make important connections that helped her navigate the industry. She got her first lessons in music from some musicians and DJs who frequented the pub. Gradually, Romana became unstoppable in her craft.

After garnering huge positive attention from her debut single, Romana rolled out 4 back-to-back hit singles and an album in 2019. Her debut album 12 AM has 6 mesmerizing tracks that reflect her electrifying energy and mastery over melodies. The songs “I Want More” and “Dance With Me” from her album became a roaring success on digital media platforms, earning over 2 million views in just a week. Romana showcased her best in metal music with her high-energy, hard-hitting notes. She then deftly transcends to a harmonious tune with a subtle touch of R&B. Her songs became trending tracks on various digital music platforms. They also became popular party numbers at pubs, bars, and clubs.

After a series of accomplishments with several projects, Romana was flooded with offers to perform live. Just when she decided to embark on a new venture with live shows and concerts, her career suffered a huge setback. With the onset of the pandemic, live shows and events were postponed, leaving many musicians jobless almost overnight. Romana was one of them. Her loneliness and the idle situation took a toll on her mental health to the extent that Romana started believing her career had ended. She soon recollected her confidence and thought of connecting with her fans through social media.

Romana started live-streaming her music on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. She also uploaded several music videos on YouTube, gaining back her stardom after a 4-month hiatus. In April 2021, Romana rolled out another single in collaboration with DJ TY, the artist who assisted Romana during her days struggling while working at the pub. The song “Give It Back” topped several music charts in America and even ranked on the Billboard charts.

Currently, Romana is working on numerous upcoming projects. Some are in collaboration with other renowned artists while others are independent tracks. she wants to be a musician with a purpose by conveying a message to her listeners through music. Romana wants to inspire people to follow their goals by sharing excerpts from her life through her songs. This message has always resonated with her audience, so she plans to continue until her last breath.