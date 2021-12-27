Michael A Roberts: Making a Compelling Music Video is Essential For a Truly Successful Song

According to Michael A. Roberts, it doesn’t matter whether you are a pro or just getting started; you can create a professional music video with the proper steps in place.

Music videos are highly anticipated visual representations of music. It can help you promote your brand across multiple channels. Contrary to what most people believe, a music video doesn’t need to cost a fortune; however, a lot goes into preparing a professional video.

According to Michael A. Roberts, it doesn’t matter whether you are a pro or just getting started; you can create a professional music video with the proper steps in place. As a musician, singer and songwriter, Roberts has been in the music industry long enough to know what goes into preparing a music video.

The first thing is planning. Roberts explains that there are many things to plan, from locations to budget and even casting. Without a clear outline, it is easy for things to fall through the cracks. That is why Roberts recommends that you start by creating a detailed list of everything you will need for the music video. You also need to map out the story you want to communicate with the music video.

The second thing that goes into preparing a music video is creation. According to Roberts, creatively utilizing what you have to conceptualize a masterpiece will save you a lot of time, money, and effort. Creativity, along with continuity, lighting, editing, video quality, and so much more, plays a massive role in the end product. You also need to know when to use special effects, sound effects, and editing software to fine-tune the finished product. You need to figure out what looks good and what doesn’t while keeping up with trends. Roberts explains that you will spend a considerable amount of time producing a professional music video.

The third thing is working with the right team. You cannot pull off a professional music video alone. Therefore, you need to work with a team that will help you bring your vision to life. While it may seem straightforward when explained, Roberts says that the process is long and arduous. With so much at stake, you need to be dedicated and present to create a professional music video worth your audience’s while.