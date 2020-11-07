MJ Grizz Ft K Camp – “Shake Sum”

(AllHipHop Sponsored Posts)
Coming straight outta the Chi, comes MJ Grizz who teams up with K Camp for his new single “Shake Sum.” Also combining forces with management phenom Smit of BDM Management, Mj Grizz has a new direction and movement as Smit brings a wealth of knowledge and connections in the industry from radio to the blogs. Growing up, Mj often felt like others doubted him and downplayed his dreams. He wanted to take that negative energy he was harboring and turned it into a positive for his fans to relate. Now with he new single featuring K Camp he’s done that. Check it out below:
https://fanlink.to/SHAKESUM