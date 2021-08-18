Moosei Moo Set to Release Brand New Hip-Hop Single “Mac Attack”

While still gearing up for the release of his 2021 album “Game Over,” Moosei Moo is set to drop a brand new hip-hop/rap single which he titles “Mac Attack” on September 1st, 2021. Moosei who is known for unrivaled delivery and extraordinary artistry hints that “Mac Attack” will be just another banging hip-hop/song in 2021. Moosei promises to incorporate authentic hip-hop elements from both the contemporary and old-school/hardcore front. For Moosei, authenticity and originality remain the bedrock of his artistry. “Mac Attack” will be just another testament to this. “Mac Attack” will be available on all digital platforms for streaming and downloads from September 1st, 2021.

Roderick Parnell, professionally known as Moosei Moo, was born in the city of Mobile, Alabama. Although born in Mobile, Moosei is originally from South Central Los Angeles. For Moosei, music started at quite a young age as he recalls listening to Aretha Franklin with his mom while growing up as a kid. A major influence in Mossei’s musical life was his brother KK. Moosei’s brother KK belonged to a West Coast musical duo known as “Second To None.” This, to a great extent, influenced Moosei’s earliest decision to become a musician.

Apart from his brother’s influence on him as a kid, Moosei would also watch his friend DJ Quick ‘get busy’ in the studio. This fascinated and inspired Moosei to choose music as his path. These experiences became part of his major influences in the formative years of his music. At the age of five, Moosei started playing the guitar in church; he felt a deep love and passion for music and according to him, he knew he was ready and that music had chosen him.

Being an artist that tilts more towards the use of live sounds, Moosei listens to musicians like DJ Quik, Bone Thugs N Harmony, and Drake for artistic inspiration. According to him, he listens to them for ‘real music content.’ Moosei’s earliest musical influences include musicians like Kenny McCloud, Suga Free, Aretha Franklin, Curtis, Mayfield, Stevie Wonder, and BB King. Explaining his love for ‘real music,’ Moosei had this to say – “… its real music using real instruments, and it just isn’t like that anymore.” He describes his music and mission as “truth; the real street gospel.”

Moosei’s new album “Game Over” executively produced by himself [Moosei Moo] and Teddy Ballgame Theus, is set to drop this year. Also, he is planning for a world tour which will happen sometime in January next year. Sonically, it is fair to compare Moosei to artists like Ice Cube, E40, and Suga Free. According to Moosei, his greatest inspiration comes from his kids, parents, and music.