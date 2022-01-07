Multi-Talented DJ Berkant Dural Shares His Music With the World

With his growing popularity, DJ Berkant has started to receive offers to perform worldwide. To date, he has played at several popular venues around the world, increasing his audience base with each performance

While the basics of DJing can be learned in a relatively short time, it might take a lifetime to develop the skills required to scale up a career in this field. DJing is more than just mixing music and playing fast beats to make people dance. It is also about understanding the crowd’s vibe, synching the music with the mood of the night, having an electrifying stage presence, and oozing energy even when you are dead tired and want to call it a day.

Technology might have made the job of a DJ easier, but balancing the music with the audience’s demands needs a special kind of talent. DJ Berkant Dural is rocking in this space because of his endless passion for music and natural understanding of the vibes in a party.

Berkant chose to be a DJ out of his love for fast beats and cutting-edge music. Music has always been his passion, and there could be no better professional than DJing to fulfill his dreams. His job gives him the opportunity to interact with the audience live and see them groove to his tunes for hours. Berkant has a mesmerizing stage presence. He can change the crowd’s mood with his music. At his creative best, DJ Berkant showcases his mastery over popular music genres that form the life of every party.

While Berkant has loved his profession since the day he started DJing, he has also focused a lot on honing his skills. His hard work and impeccable skills have earned him huge recognition for his DJing in the Netherlands and Turkey. So far, Berkant has won several awards in these two countries and also appeared as a performer on countless television shows, proving his skills and passion for music. He has a solid presence on various music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where his songs have managed to earn more than 230K hits. Berkant is also popular on YouTube as a promising DJ and musician.

With his growing popularity, DJ Berkant has started to receive offers to perform worldwide. To date, he has played at several popular venues around the world, increasing his audience base with each performance. Other than the fame that Berkant earned throughout his career so far, his skills also helped him fulfill his financial goals. Berkant invested the money he earned by showcasing his talent on various platforms. He ventured into the hair business and started his own company by the name of Global Hair, which is scaling up pretty fast.

Even after achieving so many milestones in his career, Berkant has no plans to stop. He wants to take his voice to the global stage and perform at renowned music festivals around the world. Berkant attributes his success to his hard work and dedication. He believes that because he was able to cut off all the noise in his life and did not allow himself to be weighed down by other people’s opinions, he is now living his dreams. Berkant wants to be unstoppable in his profession as a DJ in the coming years.

Berkant is looking forward to collaborating with top artists in the industry and performing at shows globally. He wants to scale up his music career in the coming years, becoming the most sought-after DJ in Turkey, the Netherlands, and even the world. Going by his progress so far, his future moves will be interesting for his fans to see.