Munday Martin Shares His Perspective in New Single “Silver Lining”

“Silver Lining” by Munday Martin is some of his best work to date, and it sets a new bar for what we may expect from him in the future.

Munday Martin has been enthralled by the world of music for as long as he can remember, having grown up in a musically inclined family. With the help of his smart father, he was able to start obtaining gigs in the music industry and fell in love immediately. He remembers skipping school as a kid to do shows, and he’s always looking for that nostalgic feeling. Martin has overcome a great deal of suffering over the years and is now ready to devote his time and energy to his music. He has, however, published a new song called “Silver Lining,” which you should make sure to check out.

In “Silver Lining,” Martin talks about overcoming his tendencies and addictions and finding peace with God. The song is full of harmony from top to bottom thanks to Martin’s lyrical flow and careful use of instrumentals. This song will make you reflect on what you pay attention to and how you spend your time, and you’ll want to hear more from this brilliant artist.

“Silver Lining” by Munday Martin is some of his best work to date, and it sets a new bar for what we may expect from him in the future. Munday Martin has a lot more planned for the remainder of the year, with a flurry of new singles on the way. Keep an eye out for his name and listen to his music if you haven’t already so you can get in on the wave early.

Follow Munday Martin on Instagram: @mundaymartin

Stream Munday Martin’s “Silver Lining” on Spotify: