Music Producer Mr. Wilson On The Beat Links With Phor With “It’s On Site”

Following his single “Get It Right” featuring Florida artist Trap Beckham, Mr. Wilson On The Beat picks up another major placement with Phor titled “It’s On Site” The track features witty lyrics from Chicago artist Phor on a mesmerizing production by Mr. Wilson On The Beat & Casio Beats.
Phor recently premiered the official music video for the song on his YouTube channel, Filled with negative and inverse colors, Phor being depicted as bat in some scenes and posted in front of a Bentley in others, the video is a symbolism lovers dream. The production and vocal performance to be a perfect blend for what could be a long term working relationship between the two.