Musical Artist LOURVSSA Pays Tribute to New Zealand Roots

Music is a unique experience for everyone. Taste in music speaks to something more profound about our identity and pinnacles, a crucial conviction of our entire existence. Lourvssa shares, “You can’t always wait for the impulse to come. So many times, you are just in the studio playing with sounds until an idea pops up. […]

Music is a unique experience for everyone. Taste in music speaks to something more profound about our identity and pinnacles, a crucial conviction of our entire existence. Lourvssa shares,

“You can’t always wait for the impulse to come. So many times, you are just in the studio playing with sounds until an idea pops up. I think that’s what makes the music creation process magical, and you’ll never know what you end up with unless you experiment.”

As you might know, the music world is highly ambitious, and it takes a certain altitude of devotion to ride the tide. Lourvssa, born Lourissa Setu, means business when showcasing that kind of loyalty in her craft. Her sheer persistence is transparent, and she recently struck a chord with the music industry with her recent Pop single “london nights.” This pushed her ahead of the game and put her New Zealand hometown on the map.

Lourvssa strives to be an artist that can keep up with the trends without compromising her values. Paying homage to her roots is something she’s been brought up with and is one of the key ingredients to the success of her influence. Fans look for ways to connect with the artist beyond the music, and this is an endeavor that Lourvssa executes remarkably well. If anything, the pop scene has become hyper-saturated. Considering labels are pumping out new artists by the month, artists need to pay special attention to how they craft their platform to remain nuanced and distinguished within a fast-paced music industry.

Even though these past few years were a setback for many artists, Lourvssa used this season to harness her craft for the main stage. Lourvssa is a surefire act that is quickly catching attention, and one thing is for sure; her star power will keep rising.



Follow Lourvssa’s rising career and stay up to date with all of her latest releases!

Spotify: