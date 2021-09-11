Niv Ariel’s Releases “Electric”

Niv was always enthralled by the music. He had extraordinary musical talent when he was a toddler.

Niv Ariel has utterly blown everyone away with the release of his brand-new EP. This EP has three songs. One of the songs has quickly become a fan favorite. Across all platforms, “Electric” has broken streaming records. Niv has become the center of attention all of a sudden.

Niv was always enthralled by the music. He had extraordinary musical talent when he was a toddler. He is quite good at guessing his followers’ tastes and needs. As a result, his music is tailored to the preferences of the listener.

Rumor Records was the label that published the EP. The collaboration between Rumor Records and Niv resulted in the creation of a masterpiece in the form of the single “Electric.” And, as the title suggests, the song is electrifying.

Niv is a relative newcomer to the music world. But, based on his work, he’s clearly here to stay. We have no doubt that he will continue to produce excellent music. More can be found on Niv Ariel’s EP.

Listen to “ Electric” on Spotify