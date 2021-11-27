OXB1 DJ’s Single “Conquer Meta”

Have you ever wished you could enjoy the thrills of a party without leaving your house? OXB1 DJ’s new single “Conquer Meta” sets the tone for dancing and partying no matter where it’s played. As the name implies, the song is groovy and funky, and it has received a lot of attention from fans. The […]

Have you ever wished you could enjoy the thrills of a party without leaving your house? OXB1 DJ’s new single “Conquer Meta” sets the tone for dancing and partying no matter where it’s played. As the name implies, the song is groovy and funky, and it has received a lot of attention from fans.

The track “Conquer Meta” offers a unique spin on house music. It entices you to dance while keeping sonically distinct. It’s unlike any other electronic dance music track you’ve ever heard. It isn’t like the majority of the music. And it’s one of the things that distinguishes OXB1 DJ from his competitors.

OXB1 DJ collaborated with Rumor Records to produce this track. With “Conquer Meta,” they performed a terrific job. They also contributed to the creation of OXB1 DJ’s debut EP, as well as two more tracks. Because it offered us such great tracks to listen to, our relationship was a match made in heaven.

You can listen to the song here:

You can also check on Instagram for more information:

https://instagram.com/ox_b1_