Philly designer, JVY Curates a New Playlist to Inspire the Next Generation of Creatives.

Recently, JVY expressed his intention to inspire the next generation of creatives. Playlisting as we know it, allows you to explore musical taste from the curator. Providing a glimpse into JVY’s world, here’s what he’s listening to and inspired by.

The loud music blasting via Instagram stories makes it pretty obvious that JVY places himself in a musical space. The curated environment creates inspiration which then translates into what he creates, to live on its own.

My business partner Trebor would always send me new stuff to check out before it became popular. Like Juice Wrld Trippie Redd, Baby Keem, Coi Leary a few others too. I can’t think of them all right now but we would be on it early and understand the vision. I feel like that’s a huge reason why the artists continuously show Ammo Stilo love even after they blow up. Some even opened opportunities to design, create content, or even creative direct for.

It all would just happen organically. We never really forced trying to work with any of these now-discovered acts since we had no knowledge or nothing to actually offer lol. After a year or so, we’d see the same talent going viral on the internet or finally getting their flowers once the masses finally caught on.

Ammo Stilo is now developing their music branch. Recently they distributed their first single with Philly rising talent, Jah$tar. “Jah$tar is the first from AMMO Worldwide. It’s kinda scary knowing he has so much raw talent and hasn’t even reached his full potential yet. Whenever he’s ready we think he’ll trailblaze an entirely new path. It’s all about authenticity and longevity. Not everyone understands that, but he does. That’s super important when creating anything. You’ll see. Him floating throughout the playlists for sure.”