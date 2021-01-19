Pittsburgh’s D Wave Releases Emotional New Video, “The Night You Left”

Fresh out of Pittsburgh , PA we get a new joint from up and comer D Wave – no that’s not D Wade – but he’s got a melodic new single called “The Night You Left,” that the fans keep running back. The song has been been picking up some momentum online and and so we had to let you know this song is making noise and likely poppin off in that world of TikTok. The single comes accompanied by a music video, which was shot by @AlecSmth and it gets DEEP!“The Night You Left” is available for streaming on all the major streaming services and harkens back to the punk sound of the late 90’s you so frequently hear from artists like the late JuiceWRLD. You can also find more music from D Wave on his Twitter, Instagram, and Tik Tok embedded previoiusly.