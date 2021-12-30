PJ Matlock Offers Up “Golden Throne”

PJ Matlock’s three tracks on the album each deal with a distinct aspect of a person’s emotional state.

“Golden Throne” exceeded all of our expectations. New PJ Matlock’s song proves he’s one of the most significant musicians in the genre. Keep an eye on him, the rest of the world.

Pj Matlock’s most recent EP includes the tracks “The King,” “Royalty,” and “Golden Throne. The three tracks on the album each deal with a distinct aspect of a person’s emotional state. No wonder you’ll want to listen to each song again and over again, given the engrossing sound.

Songs by Pj Matlock mix sounds that don’t appear to be capable of producing anything notable on their own. Instead, he creates music that makes people want to move their bodies. Because of this, you’ll be able to see why the sounds were put together in this way. Pj Matlock’s musical prowess is evident in his work.

https://www.instagram.com/pjmatlock/