PREMIERE: Armani White Dedicates “Danny Mac” To His Brother

(AllHipHop Music)
Armani White is here to make sure real hip-hop remains alive and seen. The West Philly rapper recently unleashed his newest single titled “Danny Mac,” a bar-for-bar effort where the rising star admits he “could never fit his accomplishments into a bio.” COVID-19 pandemic has been a struggle to stay afloat for most artists however, Armani continues to preserve and put in the work necessary to get to that next level.
Now, he returns to release the official music video to “Danny Mac,” premiered exclusively on AllHipHop. The song itself features Armani’s brother and serves as a nod to his childhood nickname and lifestyle. Not only does it emphasize the bounce back, but the glory that comes with it.
The visual shares the return of both Armani and Mac to the city that raised them. From hanging out the door of a moving Tesla to dancing on top of a graffiti statue against the city’s background, the music video is a humble brag to their journey thus far.
Armani states, “In a year, Dan went from an ex-convict trying to get his feet on the ground to wearing Dior sneakers like their gym shoes to go get lunch at Ruth’s Chris.”
Similar to his brother, Armani went from a house fire to being in billboards in Times Square, New York City. Watch above and get inspired!