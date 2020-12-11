PREMIERE: COVID-19 Didn’t Stop Big Mechoo’s Groovy Night”

(AllHipHop Sponsored Posts)
Covid-19 put many industries on pause, but Kleb Records and Big Mechoo didn’t stop working. KR and Mechoo team up again for their second single together, “Groovy Night“
Led by KR’s energetic production assisted by Dom J and k-iLL beats, Mechoo delivers this party track with real heart behind it. This has been a tough year, and all of us could use a groovy night to keep our spirits high. Together, Kleb Records and Big Mechoo got the vision to put 2020 behind us.
The record started with a beat made in Chicago. Knowing it was a hit, the Kleb Records team geared up with masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves and drove the beat over to 25-year-old rapper/singer Big Mechoo for recording at Blueprint Studios, MD—where much of the upcoming F*ck Mechoo 2 project was recorded.
Stream “Groovy Night” on all platforms here and stay peeled for this powerhouse duo’s upcoming F*ck Mechoo 2 project. 2020 is about to be in hindsight, and we can’t wait to see what KR and Big Mechoo’s 2021 vision looks like.