Rising EDM Artist LUSSO Is Taking Over the Music Scene

Thanks to the advent of social media platforms, artists making different genres of music now can find their audience without relying on a label. Social media has billions of users, making it the perfect platform for artists to showcase their talent to the world. Rising EDM artist LUSSO is one such example and has been storming the music industry with electrifying clubbing numbers.

Michael Vitarelli is popularly known as LUSSO in the clubbing scene. He is an entrepreneur who earns his living during the day and at night, produces hard-hitting clubbing numbers as LUSSO. He has always been passionate about music, especially electronic music. Initially, his interest in music was limited as a listener, but Manhattan’s clubbing scene changed his entire perspective on life. He was motivated to make people move to his music and decided to become a DJ.

He entered the music industry as LUSSO four years back and since then has been on a roll, releasing one hit after the other. Electronic dance music is his forte as he loves fast beats and rhythms. His compositions usually have a strong bassline combined with blazing lyrics and rhythmic sound. He creates tracks that are perfect for clubs and discs. His music can compel anyone to tap their foot. LUSSO is a master of classic tech-house drum sequences, which is relevant in almost each of his compositions.

Today, LUSSO is a popular name in house music and Manhattan’s club scene. The DJ-producer has managed to carve a niche for himself in the music industry by achieving a series of milestones. His EP In The Rough on Tommie Sunshine’s Brooklyn Fire Records topped Beatport’s Top-100 Tech-House Releases. LUSSO’s single “Trippin’” from the same record earned 250,000 streams on Spotify and made it to the Editorial Playlists Operator and Cratediggers lists.

LUSSO’s “Rude Boy” on Tough Love’s Get Twisted Records reached spot 25 on the Beatport Genre Chart. The track earned the appreciation of major DJs like Calvin Harris, Mark Knight, Bob Sinclair, Kryder, and SIDEPIECE. It also became number 7 on the Label’s Top-10 Tracks on Beatport.

To date, LUSSO’s compositions have received over a million hits on Spotify, making him a prominent music sensation on social media. His remix “Dakiti” was featured on virus XM BPM. For LUSSO, This is just the beginning of his journey. He believes his craft has started receiving much-deserved recognition from the audience.

Initially, the road to success was not easy for LUSSO. Despite being confident about his talent and producing quality music, there was a dearth of ears. LUSSO had to struggle a lot to gain his audience. The only thing that kept him going was his passion and persistence. LUSSO kept creating music, holding on to his passion, even though there was little to no encouragement. Gradually, his music started reaching an audience, which finally helped him reach the position he has today.

Going forward, LUSSO wants to hone his craft and release more electrifying EDM tracks. For that, he is ready to spend hours and even days in the studio. He also wants to enthrall his audience personally at clubs and perform with A-lister DJs in popular clubs around the world.