Rising Music Star Brandon Delgado Is Taking the Industry by Storm

Some people struggle to find careers they like. And then we have others who discover what they want early, but life gets in the way. Recording artist Brandon Delgado is a good example of the latter. Brandon’s journey in the music industry began as a way of coping with pain. His family moved into the […]

Some people struggle to find careers they like. And then we have others who discover what they want early, but life gets in the way. Recording artist Brandon Delgado is a good example of the latter.

Brandon’s journey in the music industry began as a way of coping with pain. His family moved into the US from Cuba when Brandon was 10 years old. The family settled in Miami, Florida, where he and his younger brother Jake were raised.

Settling in was one of the hardest experiences of Brandon’s life. For one, there was a language barrier between him and his peers. As a kid, his family members communicated to one another in Spanish, but suddenly he was thrust into an English-speaking community.

No one had prepared Brandon for the culture shock, and it hit him hard. In school, he struggled to make friends and connect with his peers. He spent many moments alone, and that’s how he started learning about computers.

A lack of money was Brandon’s second challenge. Although his parents were working really hard to make ends meet, there was just too much going on. His mom was studying to be a nurse and working part-time at a deli. His dad was working 15 hour-days as a cab driver and trying to give his family a good life.

By the time Brandon was 13, his English had improved, but life was still hard. On top of everything else, puberty had also come calling, and he had to deal with that too. Music was the only thing that seemed to help him feel better, and that’s how he found himself writing songs to express his feelings.

After his high school graduation, Brandon informed his parents that college was not in his plans. He wanted to explore music further and perfect his songwriting. Although they were reluctant, they gave him their blessings, and that’s how he moved to LA.

Brandon spent his first two years there perfecting his artistry. The first thing he did was develop a style. Pop music had carried him through his teenage years, but he was not sure that was it for him. He’d enjoyed R&B music too, and he felt he could create a unique sound from the two genres.

The next thing he did was seek mentors. He hung out in areas where famous artists had shows and observed how they performed on stage. In his 3rd year in LA, he recorded his first single, “The Muse,” and sent it to several producers. One, DJ Nicky, got back to him, and they started an ongoing collaboration.

After a few tweaks, “The Muse” was ready for the world. Brandon uploaded it to his social platforms. Within two months, the track had attracted a viewership of 50K+ on YouTube and earned Brandon 11K subscribers.

The duo went back to the studio and was working on a full album when the pandemic hit. Brandon went back home to be with his family but continued writing new music. When things started returning to normal, he went back to LA, resumed the project, and added new songs.

Brandon’s new album “We Were Stronger” is scheduled to drop early next year. Brandon says the songs describe everything Covid, loss, love, and healing. He adds, “Music saved me. I hope I can save someone through mine too.”