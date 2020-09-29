(AllHipHop Sponsored Posts)
Rocki recently released her EP ‘And So What’ that features the lead single “Vibrate.”
“Vibrate” speaks life and power into listeners as the track motivates the audience to know who they are, honor their worth, and protect their value through these trying times.
Although the EP falls in the Hip Hop genre, the songstress expressed that this was a “very sentimental” project in which she shared many gems with the world.
Rocki’s ‘And So What’ went through a highly selective track list vetting process, as it was narrowed down to 8 featured hits.
Her personal three favorite songs off the EP are “Passport,” “How You Feel,” and “No Su Casa,” which are all guaranteed to get your body moving. It was her positive, creative release of built up energy and emotion.
“[With] this particular body of work, I had no interruptions,” she said while reflecting on having full creative control.
“I was really able to tap into me and create what I wanted to create.”
She explained how her mind was swayed in the past and how this is her moment to give her fans her authentic self, unapologetically. Embracing the “and so what” attitude helped her to tap into another side of herself to convey what she was processing.
At the start of the pandemic, Rocki was in a headspace where meditation best served her to
elevate above the trials and tribulations that we have all collectively faced.
She turned inward to operate from a space of not caring or letting anything stop her. She explained,
“I feel like when 2020 started, everyone became defeated.”
The sacred space that she created allowed her to gracefully navigate through the pandemic in a state of peace instead of panic, contrary to how the masses have processed.
Taking the time out to create from a grounded and heart-centered place during the pandemic was a gift of healing and protection that she is sharing with the world.